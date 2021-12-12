Offers go here

Big Island police searching for Hilo woman last seen on Dec. 9

  • Updated
  • 0
Jodi Monet Herstine

Jodi Monet Herstine was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the 500 block of Kulaniapia Drive in Hilo. Investigators say she may be driving her gray 2001 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number NR4CN.

 Hawaii Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are asking for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old Hilo woman who was last seen on Dec. 9.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Jodi Monet Herstine was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the 500 block of Kulaniapia Drive in Hilo. Investigators say she may be driving her gray 2001 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number NR4CN.

Police say Jodi is African American. She stands at 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black, medium-length curly hair and brown eyes. No other information has been released.

Anyone who has seen Jodi since Dec. 9 or anyone who knows where she is is asked to call the Hawaii Police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Christian Schaber at christian.schaber@hawaiicounty.gov.

