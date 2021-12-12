Big Island police searching for Hilo woman last seen on Dec. 9

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are asking for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old Hilo woman who was last seen on Dec. 9.
According to the Hawaii Police Department, Jodi Monet Herstine was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the 500 block of Kulaniapia Drive in Hilo. Investigators say she may be driving her gray 2001 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number NR4CN.
Police say Jodi is African American. She stands at 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black, medium-length curly hair and brown eyes. No other information has been released.
Anyone who has seen Jodi since Dec. 9 or anyone who knows where she is is asked to call the Hawaii Police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Christian Schaber at christian.schaber@hawaiicounty.gov.