Big Island police searching for 2 teen girls reported to be separate runaway cases

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are looking for two teen girls reported as runaways in the Hilo area. Both girls were reported as runaways Wednesday morning but the incidences have not been linked by police.
Precious Anderson, 16, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at a school in downtown Hilo. She was wearing a black T-shirt, white American Eagle pants, a gold rope chain with a pendant which reads “Kuuipo,” and unknown shoes, police said.
Precious is described as being 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Kayzlyn Grammer, 14, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo. She was reported to be wearing a green sweater with white stripes on the shoulders, blue jeans and black shoes.
Kayzlyn is described as being 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Precious or Kayzlyn is asked to call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
