Big Island police renew efforts to find Kalapana woman missing since 2017

Hawaii Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are renewing their request for the public’s help in finding a woman who's been missing since 2017. 

Parker Godwin, 40, also known as Amanda Burnell, was last seen in early August 2017, in the Kalapana area in Puna.

She is described as 5’10” tall and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a “Led Zeppelin” tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone with information on Godwin’s whereabouts is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

