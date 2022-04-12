Big Island police renew efforts to find Kalapana woman missing since 2017 By KITV4 Web Staff Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaii Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are renewing their request for the public’s help in finding a woman who's been missing since 2017. Parker Godwin, 40, also known as Amanda Burnell, was last seen in early August 2017, in the Kalapana area in Puna.She is described as 5’10” tall and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a “Led Zeppelin” tattoo on her lower back.Anyone with information on Godwin’s whereabouts is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Local Big Island detectives renew efforts to find Puna man missing since 2019 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Godwin Police Effort Amanda Burnell Tattoo Big Island Eye More From KITV 4 Island News News Man killed in Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered by family Updated Apr 8, 2022 Local Evening tours commemorate Queen Kapiolani's birthday Updated Dec 27, 2021 Video Teaching health care providers to focus on parts of their life they can control to help keep "Moving Forward." Updated Mar 9, 2022 Top Stories Oahu egg farm hopes to inspire more farmers to be sustainable Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local Trump brazenly asks Putin to release dirt about Biden's family Updated Mar 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Affidavit: Rapper Young Buck arrested for vandalizing ex-girlfriend's property Updated Feb 2, 2022 Recommended for you