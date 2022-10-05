Big Island Police officer charged with abuse after domestic dispute

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged a North Kohala patrol officer with abuse after a domestic dispute at a home in Ainaloa.
John Chiquita IV, 28, was charged with a single-count of petty-misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member stemming from an incident that was reported on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
The 28-year-old victim reported to police that on Saturday, October 1, she and Chiquita were involved in a verbal argument at residence in Ainaloa, which then turned physical. The victim was not injured during the altercation; however, she reported feeling pain. She did not require medical attention.
Chiquita and the victim were previously in a long-term relationship, and have several children.
The officer is identified as John Chiquita IV. He has 16 months of service with the Hawai’i Police Department.
Chiquita's bail was set at $1,000.
Chiquita was hired as a police recruit with the Hawai‘i Island Police on June 1, 2021, and was assigned to a solo patrol assignment in the North Kohala district on April 16, 2022.
He is currently within the standard initial 18-month new hire probationary period. He has been placed on leave without pay pending completion of an Administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards.
The Hawai’i Island Police maintains a proactive approach to domestic violence by department members, with an emphasis on zero tolerance.