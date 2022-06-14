Big Island police investigating following three separate motorcycle crashes, 1 fatal

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4
to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating three separate motorcycle crashes that all happened Monday morning -- two in Hilo and one in Kona.
One of those motorcyclists was killed and the other two suffered serious injuries, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department.
The fatal crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday on Mamalahoa Highway near Hau Street, just north of Hilo. Police say a car made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle broadsided it.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 63-year-old woman, was taken to Hilo Medical Center for minor head injuries.
Police believe inattention may have played a role I the crash, however, they say they have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor.
This was the 18th deadly crash on Big Island roads so far in 2022.
Soon after the first crash, a 57-year-old Kailua-Kona man was involved in a two-car crash in North Kona. According to investigators, the man was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson was heading west near the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Ili Ili Street when he crashed into a man driving a 1998 Chevy pickup.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition. The pickup driver was not injured in the crash.
Police are still investigating the cause of this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to call Officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646 ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.
Finally, the third motorcycle crash happened at the intersection of Mamaki Street and Highway 11 in Hilo. According to police, a 28-year-old Hilo man crashed into a van that was stopped at the intersection.
The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition and remains hospitalized, police said.
Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the van was identified as a 48-year-old Arizona man who was traveling with his family on vacation. No one inside of the van was injured.
Police are investigating this collision as a negligent injury.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.