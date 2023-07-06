Big Island police investigating drowning of 11-month-old girl at Hilo residence

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating a possible drowning after an 11-month-old girl died, after police found her in an inflatable pool outside of a Hilo residence.
On Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, just after 9:30 a.m., officers and Hawaii fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive child found in a swimming pool at a residence on Maunakai Street in Hilo.
Responding personnel learned that the 11-month-old and her 6-year-old brother were found by their mother in an inflatable pool in the yard, with water approximately one-foot deep. The infant was unresponsive. Family members began CPR until medics arrived.
Hawai‘i Fire Department medics immediately assumed CPR on the infant, as they began transporting her to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.
Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the home, and to the hospital to assist in this investigation.
Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Zenas Pacheco with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384, or email at zenas.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.