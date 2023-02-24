Big Island police investigating after man's body found floating in Hilo Bay | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a body was found floating off shore in Hilo Bay, Thursday afternoon.
Police officers and Hawaii Island firefighters responded after a caller reported seeing a body floating in the water about 200 yards off shore just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
A fire department helicopter responded first, located the body, and brought it back to shore.
Just before 5:30 p.m., police identified the victim as 59-year-old David Michael McManus of Waikoloa. Investigators say McManus' body showed no signs of foul play. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology and additional forensic testing, police said.
This incident is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2384.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.