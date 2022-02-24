Big Island police investigating a possible drowning at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island Police are currently investigating a possible drowning in Kona.
It is reported that on Wednesday, February 23 at around 5:25 PM officers responded to Honokohau Small Boat Harbor to a report of a male that went unconscious while participating in a dive tour.
The dive boat was about 50 yards from shore when one of the divers became unresponsive. CPR was administered for 45-60 minutes until the boat arrived back at the harbor. Medical personnel continued CPR on the man, however; he was still unresponsive.
The man was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 PM. He later was identified as 64-year-old Larry Bullock who was visiting from San Diego.
A coroner’s inquest has been initiated and the investigation remains ongoing pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.