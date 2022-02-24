 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Big Island police investigating a possible drowning at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor

Possible drowning investigation

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island Police are currently investigating a possible drowning in Kona. 

It is reported that on Wednesday, February 23 at around 5:25 PM officers responded to Honokohau Small Boat Harbor to a report of a male that went unconscious while participating in a dive tour.

The dive boat was about 50 yards from shore when one of the divers became unresponsive. CPR was administered for 45-60 minutes until the boat arrived back at the harbor. Medical personnel continued CPR on the man, however; he was still unresponsive.

The man was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 PM. He later was identified as 64-year-old Larry Bullock who was visiting from San Diego. 

A coroner’s inquest has been initiated and the investigation remains ongoing pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

