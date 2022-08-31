Big Island police identify boy, 12, killed in shooting accident at Boy Scouts camp

KAPAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An autopsy has confirmed that a pre-teen boy died from a single gunshot wound following an accidental shooting at a Boy Scouts camp on the Big Island over the weekend.
The boy was identified Wednesday after noon as 12-year-old Manuel “Manny” Carvalho.
The shooting happened on the rifle range at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honokaa, on Sunday, Aug. 28. Foul play is not suspected and no arrests have been made, authorities said.
Details surrounding the shooting are still limited. Investigators said the boy was not carrying a weapon at the time of the incident. The Boy Scouts of America referred to the incident as an “accidental firearm discharge” and said it occurred during a camp activity.
Hawaii Island Police say they are still investigating this incident and are conducting interviews with children and adults that were present at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.
