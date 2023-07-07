Big Island police identify 11-month-old who died from pool drowning

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO (KITV4) -- Hawai’i Island police have identified the 11-month-old girl who drowned at a residence in Hilo on Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, as Kuulei Keonaona Farley, of Hilo.
An autopsy was performed on Friday morning, July 7, 2023, and the forensic pathologist ruled that there were no traumatic injuries to the child and the death was consistent with drowning. Foul play is not suspected. The final autopsy results are pending standard toxicology testing.
On Thursday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers along with Hawai’i Fire Department personnel responded to a residence on Maunakai Street in Hilo, for a report of an unresponsive child found in a swimming pool.
Responding personnel learned that the infant and her 6-year-old brother were found by their mother in an inflatable pool with water approximately one-foot deep, in the yard. The infant was unresponsive. Family members began CPR until medics arrived.
Hawai’i Fire Department medics immediately assumed CPR on the infant, as they began transporting her to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, however were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.
Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the residence and to the hospital to assist in this continuing investigation.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this incident to contact Detective Zenas Pacheco with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384, or email at zenas.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.