Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death

HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area.
On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
Big Island police released the following statement Friday, September 23:
"Through the investigation, it is believed that the animal was accidentally shot earlier in the night by hunters after it was mistaken for a feral pig. Police have identified a suspect in the investigation and after conferring with the Hawai’i prosecutor’s office have generated criminal cases for Hunting Licenses Required, Night Hunting on Private Lands Prohibited, Cruelty to Animals in the second degree, Reckless Endangering in the second degree, and Criminal Property Damage in the first degree.
This incident is currently an ongoing investigation and once completed will be deferred to the prosecutor’s office for their review."
Hawaii Police would like to remind the public:
- It is illegal to hunt at night on either public or private lands
- Hunting in residential neighborhoods is strictly prohibited
Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed should contact the Hawai’i Police Department‘s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.
