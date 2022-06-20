 Skip to main content
Big Island Police Chief Paul Ferreira announces retirement

Paul Ferreira

Big Island Police Chief Paul Ferreira is retiring following a 40-year career with the Hawaii Island Police Department.

 Hawaii Island Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police Chief Paul Ferreira is retiring following a 40-year career with the Hawaii Island Police Department.

Ferreira formally submitted his intention to retire to the Hawaii County Police Commission on June 17.

In the letter addressed to his staff, Ferreira said he was thankful for his officers’ hard work and support.

“Although not always apparent, all your endeavors in making Hawaii Island a safe place to live are appreciated by the community, as not a day goes by that I do not receive a compliment from someone in the community who appreciates all that our employees do,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira joined the Hawaii Island Police Department in July 1982. Over the years he was a patrol officer, a detective and he also held several positions in the Administrative Bureau, including assistant chief. He was named deputy chief by Chief Harry Kubojiri in December 2008.

Ferreira served as deputy chief until December 2016, when he was selected by the Police Commission to serve as police chief. He will officially retire as chief on Sept. 1, 2022.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Police Chief since December 2016 in what I know to be the finest police department in the nation, primarily because it is staffed with the finest men and women in Hawaii,” Ferreira said.

The Hawaii County Police Commission will determine who will succeed Ferreira as chief.

