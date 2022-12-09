Big Island officials to allow tour groups in designated viewing area for Mauna Loa eruption

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
County leaders opened up the viewing area along Old Saddle Road to avoid traffic hazards for onlookers.
"We were not allowing that just because of traffic and trying to figure out things, as we look at this, we were able to make that a reality at this point," Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth said.
Despite what he called pushback from the community, Kailani Tours owner Chris Paterson argued it's best to have visitors travel with a tour group to consolidate them.
"The reality is is that we're taking six more rental cars off the road by traveling in our vehicles and we only travel with park-certified guests," Paterson said, adding his guides complete rigorous training to ensure they can educate visitors on how to behave safely and respectfully.
"We want to make sure that safety is a top priority and we want to make sure that we're protecting the land that we visit," Paterson said.
More tourists are expected to flock to Hawaii during what is known as "festive season," which falls between the weeks before and after Christmas.