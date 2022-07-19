Big Island newlyweds in good spirits after viral video shows waves crashing through wedding reception

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Dillon and Riley Murphy were having their wedding on Hulihee Palace in Kailua-Kona when a wave crashed their party, taking tables and chairs right along with it.
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Following some of the amazing footage over the weekend of the southern swell around the state, which caused damage to roads, homes, and even a wedding, newlyweds on Big Island are speaking out about their experience when larges waves crashed over walls and into their reception.
But the couple says it really just made their wedding day that much more memorable.
"Despite what the video looks like, it looks like it was the entire beach but it was only our background bar and our catering tables that luckily didn't have any food on them yet so we were very fortunate for that and then of course the cake, that was amazing that the cake was spared,” Riley said.
“Yeah, so our call to our officiate, he did an amazing job messaging it to us and, honestly, it brought everybody together so fast because our families and friends sprung right away and started picking up all the tables,” said Dillon.
“The other thing that kind of went underwater was our dance floor and some of our reception tables and all that. So they took all of that to the other side and fortunately, we were able to have a party and still be able to dance. We were dancing in the grass,” he added.
“And I think the one thing that we couldn't really salvage was our dance floor but nobody seemed to mind, we had a really fun night. It didn't stop the party one bit,” Riley said.
Luckily no one got hurt and everyone just partied on. Riley said her dress was fine and she was far away when the first wave came in.
