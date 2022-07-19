 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Big Island newlyweds in good spirits after viral video shows waves crashing through wedding reception

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Island wedding crashed

Dillon and Riley Murphy were having their wedding on Hulihee Palace in Kailua-Kona when a wave crashed their party, taking tables and chairs right along with it.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Following some of the amazing footage over the weekend of the southern swell around the state, which caused damage to roads, homes, and even a wedding, newlyweds on Big Island are speaking out about their experience when larges waves crashed over walls and into their reception.

Massive waves in Hawaii crash into homes, weddings during south swell

