Big Island man attacked by shark at Anaehoomalu Bay

PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man in his 60s is recovering after being attacked by a shark at Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island, Sunday.
According to the Hawaii Island Fire Department, the man was swimming about 200 yards off shore at Anaehoomalu Bay when the shark attack occurred around 12:40 p.m.
The victim was able to swim to a catamaran that was moored in the bay and a crew aboard the vessel was able to the man out of the water. The crew helped control the man’s bleeding until rescuers arrived.
The victim was taken to North Hawaii Hospital with shark bites to his left hand and the back of his leg. An update on his condition has not been released.
The size and type of shark that attacked the man is unknown.
This is the second shark attack at Anaehoomalu Bay in the last four months. Back in December 2022, a 68-year-old Waikoloa man was swimming 400 yards off shore when he was bitten on the hip and buttocks by a 12-foot Tiger shark.
The victim in that incident was able to fend off the shark with a diving knife before being able to swim back to shore with help from Good Samaritans.
