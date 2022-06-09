 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Island man arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault on Oahu man in coordinated attack with victim’s son

  • Updated
  • 0
Vierra mug

VOLCANO, Big Island (KITV4) - Joshua Ikaika Vierra was arrested and charged by Hawaii Island police for kidnapping an Oahu man in Volcano. Vierra was also charged with impersonating a police officer, assault, and several other firearm offenses.

35-year-old Vierra of Volcano and a 17-year-old juvenile plotted to kidnap and assault the juvenile’s 44-year-old father, who resides on Oahu.

Just after midnight Wednesday, the juvenile’s father arrived at a residence in Volcano, where Vierra confronted the man. Vierra allegedly impersonated a federal agent, and zip-tied the man’s wrist and ankles.

Vierra and the teen then assaulted the victim over the course of several hours. The victim was able to call 911 during a break in the assault.

Officers arrived at the location and witnessed the victim bound and gagged. Police arrested Vierra and the juvenile.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center and after treatment for his injuries sustained from the attack, he was released and arrested for outstanding warrants.

In the course of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered a silencer, two handguns, and a rifle, all with no serial numbers, which are known as “ghost guns”.

After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s office, Vierra was charged with:

  • kidnapping
  • two counts of assault in the second degree
  • impersonating a law enforcement officer
  • terroristic threatening in the first degree
  • use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony
  • three counts of permit to acquire
  • three counts of assembling a firearm having no serial numbers
  • possessing a rifle with a barrel length less than 16 inches
  • possessing a silencer devise capable of muffling the sound of a firearm discharge
  • six counts of possessing handgun magazines capable of holding a capacity of more than 10 rounds of ammunition
  • possessing brass knuckles
  • promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree

Vierra’s bail is set at $270,765. His initial court appearance will be Monday, June 13 in Hilo District Court. He remains in police custody.

The male juvenile, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with kidnapping and abuse of a family member. He is being detained in a juvenile detention facility on Oahu.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK