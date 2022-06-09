Big Island man arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault on Oahu man in coordinated attack with victim’s son

VOLCANO, Big Island (KITV4) - Joshua Ikaika Vierra was arrested and charged by Hawaii Island police for kidnapping an Oahu man in Volcano. Vierra was also charged with impersonating a police officer, assault, and several other firearm offenses.
35-year-old Vierra of Volcano and a 17-year-old juvenile plotted to kidnap and assault the juvenile’s 44-year-old father, who resides on Oahu.
Just after midnight Wednesday, the juvenile’s father arrived at a residence in Volcano, where Vierra confronted the man. Vierra allegedly impersonated a federal agent, and zip-tied the man’s wrist and ankles.
Vierra and the teen then assaulted the victim over the course of several hours. The victim was able to call 911 during a break in the assault.
In the course of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered a silencer, two handguns, and a rifle, all with no serial numbers, which are known as “ghost guns”.
After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s office, Vierra was charged with:
kidnapping
two counts of assault in the second degree
impersonating a law enforcement officer
terroristic threatening in the first degree
use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony
three counts of permit to acquire
three counts of assembling a firearm having no serial numbers
possessing a rifle with a barrel length less than 16 inches
possessing a silencer devise capable of muffling the sound of a firearm discharge
six counts of possessing handgun magazines capable of holding a capacity of more than 10 rounds of ammunition
possessing brass knuckles
promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree
Vierra’s bail is set at $270,765. His initial court appearance will be Monday, June 13 in Hilo District Court. He remains in police custody.
The male juvenile, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with kidnapping and abuse of a family member. He is being detained in a juvenile detention facility on Oahu.
