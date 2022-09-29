Big Island man, 21, killed in motorcycle crash in North Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 21-year-old motorcyclist on the Big Island was killed in a two-car crash in the North Kona area, Wednesday night.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Kealakaa Street and Kealakehe Street.
According to crash investigators, the victim – later identified as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln – was heading southbound on Kealakaa Street on a red Honda Grom motorcycle when he crashed into a Toyota 4Runner.
The driver of the 4Runner was northbound on Kealakaa Street when he made a left turn onto Kealakehe Street and was T-boned by the motorcycle.
Police say Lincoln was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but his headlights were not on. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m. The driver of the 4Runner was not injured.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, police said.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.
This was the 28th deadly crash on the Big Island in 2022.
