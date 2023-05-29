Big Island lantern release draws crowds Hilo-side

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Lantern after lantern was delicately placed into the bay at Reed's Bay Beach Park in Hilo. Hundreds came to remember the departed.
"It's beautiful. It's something you do to remind us of family, love. You never know when you're going to be gone," Big Island resident Kelli Emmsley said, "Live, laugh, and love."
Kupuna led off the celebration first.
"To honor our family that have gone before us. This is my husband and my daughter," Eloise Pung of Big Island Senior Guard Club said of her lantern, while accompanied by a group of seniors, "And we come every year. We're the first to put our boats in."
"We want to honor our loved ones at this time. And this is a very grand celebration," Elena Ongais told KITV4.
The event also marks the beginning of Bon season, the Japanese Buddhist holiday lasting into the summer to honor the spirits of the departed. The Bon Dance Club of Hilo led participation in the event, as a collective group danced in a circular formation.
Hilo's is the largest lantern release of its kind on the Big Island. The first "Celebration of Life" was held a mile away from the contemporary site of Reed's Bay Beach Park, instead at Wailoa State Park, by what was then called Hospice of Hilo. Today it is Hawaii Care Choices that host the event and Lantern Release.
"And we found that this was the best way for us to connect to families who have lost loved ones and have them come together with us and really have a shared experience," Lani Weiggert of Hawaii Care Choices told KITV4, "It's just so meaningful for our entire community to be uplifted.
Donations of $25 from those buying luminary lantern kits will go to the bereavement programs at Hawaii Care Choices.
The Puna based community group Men of Pa'a helped run shuttles from the Civic Auditorium and worked with Youth Challenge to usher kupuna and others through the lantern launch.
Hundreds attended the event, despite the Hilo rain.