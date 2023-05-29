 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Island lantern release draws crowds Hilo-side

  • Updated
  • 0
Crowd gathers on East Hawaii Island to Celebrate the Departed

Despite a period of rain, hundreds showed up to honor departed loved ones at Hilo's "Celebration of Life."

Hundreds stayed through the Hilo rain to join Hawaii Care Choices at its annual lantern release.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Lantern after lantern was delicately placed into the bay at Reed's Bay Beach Park in Hilo. Hundreds came to remember the departed.

"It's beautiful. It's something you do to remind us of family, love. You never know when you're going to be gone," Big Island resident Kelli Emmsley said, "Live, laugh, and love."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred