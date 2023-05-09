 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Island hospitals boosted by funding

  • Updated
  • 0
Funded Hilo Medical Center to Update ICU with New Beds

A new Hilo Medical Center ICU unit will accommodate 19 individuals and, in addition to more space, quarters will have bathrooms.

The state legislature has approved more than 68-million dollars in funding for hospitals on the Big Island.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Legislators for the Big Island have secured big money by way of capital funds for the island's two primary hospitals.

Kona Community Hospital will receive $18 million in funding and Hilo Medical Center has been slated with $50 million in funding for its expansion project, which will reimagine its Intensive Care Unit per the legislative budget.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred