Big Island firework permits go one sale Dec. 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Some Hawai'i lawmakers hope to put a stop to illegal fireworks

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firework permits will soon be available to buy on the Big Island. The Hawaii Fire Department says those permits will go on sale on Dec. 26 ahead of the upcoming New Year’s celebration.

Permits cost $25 and will allow the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are authorized, officials said. You have to be at least 18 years old to buy a fireworks permit, they are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Permits can be bought at the following locations:

  • Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court, Kamuela, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.
  • Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 27, 28, 29, 30.
  • Kona Fire Prevention Office, located at the West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E, second floor from, by appointment only on December 27, 28, 29, and 30. Call 808-323-4760 to set up an appointment

Permits can also be bought at the following firecracker vendors:

  • KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo
  • KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona
  • Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua Kona
  • J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown, HI
  • BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd. Kailua Kona
  • BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 325 E. Maka’ala St.
  • BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St.
  • TNT Tent Hilo, 381 E. Makaala St.

Fireworks sales will begin on Dec. 26 and end at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Setting off Fireworks for the New Year celebrations is allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.