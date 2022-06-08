Big Island firework permits go on sale beginning June 28 through July 4

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Those seeking a firework permit on the Big Island can do so beginning on June 29, Hawaii Island Fire Chief Kazuo Todd announced.
Permits and fireworks can only be purchased at one location – TNT tent located at 381 E. Makaala Street in Hilo, Hawaii – from June 29 through July 4 at 8 p.m. Permits cost $25 and will entitle the permit holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers, officials said.
You must be at least 18 years old to purchase a firework permit and they are non-transferable and non-refundable.
Big Island officials say that permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers.
So called “aerial luminary devices” such as sky lanterns or Hawaii lanterns are illegal to buy, sell, possess, or set off, fire officials say. Any person in possession of one of these devices who would like to dispose of it with amnesty can contact the fire department at 808-932-2911.
There will be public fireworks displays on the Big Island on July 4 at the following times and locations:
• Barge of Hilo Bay at 8 p.m.
• Barge off-shore of Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona at 8 p.m.
Hawaii Island firefighters will be conducting a collection of un-used and unwanted firework following July 4 holiday. Anyone who wishes to get rid of their unused fireworks can call 808-932-2911 for more information on pick-up and drop-off locations.