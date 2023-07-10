Big Island fire crews battle brush fire in Naalehu

Digital Content Manager
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island firefighters are working to get a handle on a brush fire burning close to Kamaoa Road in the Kau District near South Point, Monday afternoon.
Kamaoa Road in Naalehu has been shut down between Lewa Lani Street and Konohiki Road due to the fire. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take South Point Road as an alternate route.
According to the Hawaii County Civil Defense, flames and smoke may be visible but no communities or structures are being threatened. The size of the fire has not yet been determined.
Firefighters are actively fighting the fire. A cause has not yet been determined.
There is no estimated time for when Kamaoa Road will be re-opened.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
