Big Island driver arrested for DUI

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man has been arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence -- and the incident was allegedly all captured on video by another driver.

41-year-old Aaron Duenas pleaded not guilty to the charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Video captured what led up to that crash on Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook. Big Island Police say a man caught on video swerving on the road in Captain Cook on Tuesday was allegedly driving drunk. A bystander captured video of the harrowing crash. A dark blue Toyota 4-runner swerves back and forth across the highway, narrowly missing other cars and people before hitting a pole, flipping over and rolling down a hill.

A witness told KITV4 they called 911 and followed Duenas for about 2 miles, honking their horn trying to get him to pull over. They say it was a miracle that Duenas wasn't hurt.

The judge today granted Duenas' supervised release. He's scheduled to be back in court on May 8th.