Big Island driver arrested for DUI

Hawaii Crime and Courts: April 12, 2023

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man has been arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence -- and the incident was allegedly all captured on video by another driver.

41-year-old Aaron Duenas pleaded not guilty to the charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Big Island Police say a man caught on video swerving on the road in Captain Cook on Tuesday was allegedly driving drunk. A bystander captured video of the harrowing crash.

