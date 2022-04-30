...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Big Island Chocolate Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
HONOLULU (KITV4) – After a two-year hiatus, the ever-popular Big Island Chocolate Festival is presenting a reimagined edition this year.
The event is scheduled for May 13 and 14 at the Waikoloa Beach Resort Marriott Resort & Spa. The festival will offer a guided plantation tour on May 11 at the Original Hawaiian Chocolate Factory in Kona.
In its ninth year, the celebration of chocolate is presented by the non-profit Kona Cacao Association (KCA). “Itʻs great to be able to gather together in person again and support our enterprising, local cacao growers, processors, and chocolate confectioners,” says KCA President Farsheed Bonakdar of The Cocoa Outlet & The Chocolate Guy Hawaii.
