 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden's student loan forgiveness application is coming soon. Here's what you need to know

  • 0
Biden's student loan forgiveness application is coming soon. Here's what you need to know

The application for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is expected to go live as soon as this week.

 Adobe Stock

The application for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is expected to go live as soon as this week.

Announced in late August, the plan will deliver federal student loan forgiveness to millions of low- and middle-income borrowers.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred