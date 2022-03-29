Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime AP Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email President Joe Biden signs the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to make lynching a federal hate crime, more than 100 years after such legislation was first proposed.The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is named after the Black teenager whose killing in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became a galvanizing moment in the civil rights era.During remarks Tuesday in the Rose Garden, Biden stressed how the violent deaths of Black Americans were used to intimidate them and prevent them from voting.The new law makes it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime leads to death or serious bodily injury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hate Crime Joe Biden Bill Crime Politics Criminal Law Washington Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act Legislation Injury More From KITV 4 Island News Top-stories DOH: Navy failed to inspect some of its Red Hill tanks for 20 years Updated Dec 20, 2021 Local HPD Interim Chief proposes adding another yearly academy to fill officer vacancies Updated Mar 9, 2022 Local Route changes, modifications coming to TheBus beginning March 13 Updated Mar 15, 2022 Local Russian cosmonauts spark speculation after arriving at International Space Station in Ukraine's colors Mar 19, 2022 COVID-19 14 new COVID-related deaths, 1,092 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Mar 16, 2022 Local Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announces re-election bid Updated Jan 16, 2022 Recommended for you