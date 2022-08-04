 Skip to main content
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

The Biden administration plans to declare monkeypox a public health emergency as early as August 4, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the US.

The announcement came during a briefing with the Department of Health and Human Services.

CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

