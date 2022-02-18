Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Honolulu Friday night by; KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 18, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE KITV4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) was called Friday evening after a bicyclist was hit by a car.The incident happened a little before 6 PM at the intersection of Sumner St. and Iwilei Rd. EMS also responded to the scene.The bicyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. FILE KITV4 Local New E-bike rental brand in town Jefferson Tyler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bicyclist Incident Honolulu Hospital Story Information Hawaii More From KITV 4 Island News Local Human remains found 40 years ago identified as member of The O'Jays R&B band Updated Dec 14, 2021 Local The 2022 Waikiki New Year’s Eve Fireworks are a- GO! Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Jason Momoa to appear in PSA on giving back, protecting Hawaii Updated Jan 10, 2022 Crime & Courts Honolulu Police searching for woman who allegedly assaulted clerk over mask mandate Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local Deadline approaching for Honolulu small businesses to apply for disaster loans related to March 2021 storms Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local 25-year-old visitor rescued and airlifted off of Aihualama Trail on Saturday Dec 4, 2021 Recommended for you