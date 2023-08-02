Bicyclist killed after crash in Waimanalo | UPDATE

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
UPDATE 6:00 P.M. -- A bicyclist has died after a motor vehicle crash on Kalanialnaole Hwy in Waimanalo Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, a bicyclist attempted to cross the freeway and was struck by a vehicle. Because of the collision, the 68-year-old bicyclist was launched off his bicycle.
The 68-year-old was given advanced life support from paramedics and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died due to his injuries. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred.
The driver and his passenger were not injured. HPD says speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision.
This is the 28th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 26 at the same time last year.
Kalanianaole Hwy is now open after being closed in both directions for the motor vehicle collision investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY
--
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- A cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Kalanianaole Hwy. near the Oceanic Institute Driveway in Waimanalo.
The incident occurred on August 2, 2023 around 1:10 p.m.
The man, in his 60's, was given advanced life support by EMS after being hit by a car and suffering life-threatening injuries.
The victim and driver has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.