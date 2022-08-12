Bicyclist in serious condition after hit-and-run on King Street and Ward Avenue

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A cyclist was seriously injured in a vehicle collision Thursday, after being thrown from his bike at the intersection of King Street and Ward Avenue.
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, just before 5:30 pm, a 60-year-old male cyclist was riding westbound in the bike lane when he was hit and thrown by a vehicle traveling eastbound on King Street, when it turned left onto Ward Avenue and into bicyclist's path.
After the collision, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Honolulu Police invite anyone with information about the collision to contact the Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.
Honolulu Police are urging the public to be safe on the roads, as drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians:
Don’t drive impaired. Book a rideshare, have a designated driver, or stay home if you consume anything that will affect your ability to safely operate a vehicle.
Don’t speed or drive recklessly. Leave early to allow yourself extra time, obey posted speed limits, and drive with aloha.
Focus on the road and avoid distractions. Taking your eyes off the road for a fraction of a second can mean the difference between life and death.
Wear your seatbelt. It's the law and it can save your life and the lives of your passengers.
Share the road with pedestrians, riders and other drivers. A little aloha can save a lot of lives!
Safety tips for bicycle/moped/motorcycle/recreational vehicle operators:
Speed kills… the faster you are going the less likely you will be able to react to a dangerous situation. So slow down and ride within your ability.
Wear a helmet, bright or reflective clothing, and use safety equipment. Make sure all of your equipment and lights are working.
Obey all the traffic laws. Don’t disregard the law for the sake of convenience.
Don’t get distracted. Focus on your surroundings and the road ahead.
Always ride defensively and don’t assume that drivers can see you.
Ride sober. Any amount of impairment can dramatically affect your motor skills and balance.
Safety tips for pedestrians:
Never sit, stand, walk or run in the roadway or lane of travel. Use the sidewalk or another safe path to reach your destination.
When crossing the street, use a marked crosswalk and wait for the walk signal.
Don’t enter the crosswalk once the red signal starts flashing -- wait for the white walk signal during the next light cycle. Waiting a couple minutes could save your life.
When crossing, be sure to look left, look right, and look left again before entering the roadway. Put your phone or other mobile electronic device away so you can watch out for vehicles and hazards. Continue to scan for traffic until you safely reach the other side.
Impairment affects pedestrians too. Being impaired can reduce your awareness, balance and your ability to make good decisions.
Be defensive and don’t assume all the drivers see you. Instead, make eye contact and wait until you know they see you before crossing.
Wear bright or reflective clothing or walk with a flashlight or another light source.
