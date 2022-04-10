Beloved kumu, kahu Pono Shim remembered in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man who to many lived Aloha every day, is being remembered by friends and students.
Pono Shim was also the CEO of the Oahu Economic Development Board. He recently passed away from cancer. Pono was also a living kidney donor and teacher of aloha. Just like his name, his friends and students remember him as a righteous leader.
In 2013, Pono Shim donated a kidney to Malcolm Lutu -- giving the former police officer a second chance at life.
Lanai Tabura remembers Pono as a friend and mentor.
"He really touched people I think on the aloha side of it and bringing back aloha. I think nowadays we’re going through so many different things, turmoils and hurdles and people have mental illness you name it, the list goes on. He really was someone who taught you how to look at things different and use the word aloha and do things with good intent," Tabura said.
Cara Dote is at the Hear Hawaii Workshop at Iolani Palace learning about the Hawaiian culture. She also took a class with Pono Shim learning lessons that are still with her today.
“The most important lesson is to live aloha every day, breathe aloha, live aloha, speak aloha and remember aloha in all your actions," Dote said.
Tabura says he learned from Pono to live with positive energy for growth and change.
“Pono was the guy who turned things around for me and taught me what aloha meant and how to live it," Tabura said.
