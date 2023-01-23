Behind the scenes of "The Eddie" with some of the world's top surfers

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- “You’re taking a chance, you gotta be lucky, and know what you’re doing.” That’s a direct quote from The Eddie Aikau about surfing Waimea Bay.
And a sentiment surfers KITV4 spoke to in the staging area echoed.
“I just wanted to surf Waimea with a few friends out. I thought it would be 25 feet, evidently it’s 30 to 50 foot, so this is what you get. You want it, here it is,” Ho said.
At first light, Clyde Aikau, director of the contest and brother to the event's namesake, made the big announcement.
"The Eddie Aikau will be ON today!" Cylde exclaimed ahead of the event.
“I’m alive. I’m here. It’s 2023 at the most prestigious surfing event in the world. There’s nothing more meaningful, there’s nothing more historic, there’s nothing more powerful than The Eddie Big Wave Invitational,” said surfer Billy Kemper.
Kemper, the 4-time Peahi Challenge Champion, was knocked unconscious at the Backdoor Shootout competition earlier in January. But he got the all clear to surf "The Eddie" at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
“This event, the day right here is the most meaningful day of my career hands down,” Kemper said.
Meanwhile, an act of selflessness and humility from 11x World Surf League Champion, and one time Eddie Aikau contest winner, Kelly Slater.
"You know, there’s a lot of anxiety and nerves on days like this and I just wasn’t feeling it this morning. Chris has been a lifelong surfer at Waimea and never surfed 'The Eddie,' so by me not surfing he gets to surf and I’m super happy for him. He was almost crying," Slater said.
The camaraderie, aloha, and gratitude for this day celebrating Eddie Aikau and his legacy was palatable. From first-timers like Maui's, Tyler Larronde...
"It’s such an honor to surf for Eddie Aikau, he’s such a legend,” Larronde said.
...to legacy surfers like Josh Moniz and Mason Ho, who are following in their father’s footsteps.
"Last year, I got to surf it and he helped me get ready and the year before that when they had it I helped him get ready. Now we get to surf one together and that’s always been a dream for both of us," Ho said.
“It’s just a big honor. All of my heroes that I’ve always looked up are in this event,” said surfer Josh Moniz.
"The Eddie Aikau" leaves an impression on each and every competitor. So meaningful, it brought invitee Ho to tears.
"Just to be here… it’s gonna be my last Eddie I’m going to compete in,” Ho said.
A special breed these big wave surfers… risk, luck, skill, and aloha… Eddie would be proud.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.