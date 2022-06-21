 Skip to main content
Beginning June 25, Hawaii Pacific Health offering COVID vaccines for youngest keiki on Oahu and Kauai

  • Updated
  • 0
KapiolaniVaccine-42.jpg
Hawaii Pacific Health

The youngest keiki are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine here in Hawaii.

Hawaii Pacific Health will offer Pfizer COVID vaccines beginning June 25, including for ages six months to four years, in Honolulu and Kauai.

Interested families can make an appointment at the Honolulu HPH location here, and the Kauai location here.

The CDC and the Hawaii Department of Health recently authorized that certified vaccination providers can administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than age 5, with additional advice from the U.S. FDA last week.

Parents and legal guardians can visit the HPH website to schedule appointments for first doses for children younger than 5 years, and first doses and boosters for children ages 5 through 11 at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children on Oahu, Wilcox Health’s Kauai Medical Clinic in Līhue and at Kapolei High School.

Vaccine clinics will be open during the following dates and times:

Kapiolani Medical Center (located at 1319 Punahou St.; check-in will be in the Diamond Head Tower lobby)

• Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kapolei High School (located at 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway)

• Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kauai Medical Clinic – Pediatrics Clinic (located at 3-3420 Kūhiō Highway, Suite B, in Līhu‘e; use the main entrance to Kaua‘i Medical Clinic and check in at central registration)

• Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon

More details on appointments can be found below: 

What are the Covid-19 vaccine side effects in young kids? Experts seek to ease parents' concerns

