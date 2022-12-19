'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50 mph,
especially over and downwind of terrain.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu Hawaii.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway.
Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed trees accounted for the vast majority of the calls, officials said.
Amid the ongoing strong winds and heavy rain, experts are urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible.
"With thunderstorms, if you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning. So if you're outside, be sure to seek shelter inside where it's safe," National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist John Bravender said.
Bravender added residents should secure any loose items outside of their home.
"I know a lot of people have holiday decorations out. Make sure they're secured down, or anything like rubbish bins or recycling bins, make sure those are secured or inside where they won't blow away," Bravender said.
Bravender's advice could stay relevant through April, typically the end of wet season, in which thunderstorms are more likely to strike the islands -- bringing blustery winds, intense rainfall, and flash floods.
On top of the slanted poles in Kaneohe, Kalanianaole Highway was shut down between Bellows and Waimanalo Elementary School early Monday morning due to downed power lines.
"Be alert. We're heading into the wet season. There's a few months left where we could have this type of winter storm and dangerous weather so know where to get information," Bravender added.
For all of your weather updates, as well as breaking news and traffic alerts, sign up for the KITV4 mobile app.