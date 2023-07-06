'Be a good witness': Vigilance, safety urged following Home Depot theft

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After two men brazenly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Home Depot in Iwilei earlier this week, law enforcement and retail industry leaders are calling on customers to "be a good witness."
"Take pictures, send it to police, let them know about it, or let the retail security guys know that hey, you have it and it's available," Tina Yamaki of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii urged.
Police officials say video evidence helps identify suspects -- and sharing it on social medial can help spread the word. A video of the Home Depot theft went viral.
But industry leaders have also been cautioning customers not to confront criminals because they have been fighting back.
"We've seen them having box cutters, syringes with liquids that we don't know what is in it, some have machetes," Yamaki added. "We don't want to see our customers or anyone getting hurt, you know. A can of Spam is not worth anyone's life or anyone getting hurt over it."
If you witness a crime and provide a statement to officers, you may be subpoenaed to testify in court, which sometimes discourages people from saying anything. But police officials encourage witnesses to speak up because their testimony can be crucial in prosecuting a case.
"Oftentimes we task police to fight crime in the communities, to keep us safe. You know, 'What are you guys doing about people ripping off stores?' But it can't just be police right. You need to have the complainant willing to prosecute. If there are witnesses then they also have to be willing to testify," CrimeStoppers Honolulu Coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim explained. "Ultimately, it's all of our responsibilities to fight crime within our communities."