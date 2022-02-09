 Skip to main content

Barricade situation in Makaha still ongoing 

  • Updated
  • 0

MAKAHA (KITV4) - Honolulu police (HPD) are still on the scene of a more than five-hour-long barricade situation in Makaha.

Some residents are still waiting to return to their homes.

Police say the investigation closed down the intersection of Hana and Jade streets just before five this evening.

This marks the second barricade situation on Oahu this week.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

