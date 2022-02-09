Barricade situation in Makaha still ongoing by: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKAHA (KITV4) - Honolulu police (HPD) are still on the scene of a more than five-hour-long barricade situation in Makaha.Some residents are still waiting to return to their homes.Police say the investigation closed down the intersection of Hana and Jade streets just before five this evening.This marks the second barricade situation on Oahu this week.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Crime & Courts Barricade situation shuts down Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News News Hawaiian Airlines cancellations, staff shortages due to COVID-19 Updated Dec 27, 2021 Local Could the 'Eddie' be a go? organizers hope waves will meet competition standards this year Updated Nov 25, 2021 News Residents sound off on mounds of trash scattered along Maui's Kahekili Highway Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL Updated Feb 1, 2022 Local Hurricane season ends Tuesday and 2021, as predicted, was a less busy storm season Updated Nov 30, 2021 Local BWS: Boil water advisory still in effect for residents on Maui Updated Dec 28, 2021 Recommended for you