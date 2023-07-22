 Skip to main content
Barbie's pink-centric movie menu at Consolidated Theatres Hawaii

To make the experience of seeing Barbie at Consolidated Theatres even more fun, Consolidated movie-goers can enjoy a limited time only pink-centric Food & Beverage menu.
Pink-centric Movie Menu: To make the experience of seeing Barbie at Consolidated Theatres even more fun, Consolidated movie-goers can enjoy a limited time only pink-centric Food & Beverage menu now through July 30: Pink Perfection Kettlecorn, Shrimp Couture Flatbread, Strawberrylicious Ice Cream Sundae, Beachy Keen Cocktail and a Think Pink Mocktail.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Summer fun is in full swing at Consolidated Theatres with special celebrations.

“We have some of the most highly anticipated movies of the year hitting the big screen, together with the return of beloved family favorites through our special programming,” said Kyler Kokubun, marketing and events manager for Consolidated Theatres. “What better way to celebrate summer and our loyal audiences than to create seasonal deals that make it easy to beat the heat, and get immersed in movie magic at the theatre.”

