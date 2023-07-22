Barbie's pink-centric movie menu at Consolidated Theatres Hawaii

Barbie Pink-centric Movie Menu: To make the experience of seeing Barbie at Consolidated Theatres even more fun, Consolidated movie-goers can enjoy a limited time only pink-centric Food & Beverage menu now through July 30: Pink Perfection Kettlecorn, Shrimp Couture Flatbread, Strawberrylicious Ice Cream Sundae, Beachy Keen Cocktail and a Think Pink Mocktail.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Summer fun is in full swing at Consolidated Theatres with special celebrations.
“We have some of the most highly anticipated movies of the year hitting the big screen, together with the return of beloved family favorites through our special programming,” said Kyler Kokubun, marketing and events manager for Consolidated Theatres. “What better way to celebrate summer and our loyal audiences than to create seasonal deals that make it easy to beat the heat, and get immersed in movie magic at the theatre.”
Consolidated Theatre's Food and Beverage Manager Chef Adrienne Ishizu showcased a Barbie pink-centric movie menu to make the experience of seeing Barbie at Consolidated Theatres even more fun. Consolidated movie-goers can enjoy this limited time only pink-centric Food & Beverage menu now through July 30: Pink Perfection Kettlecorn, Shrimp Couture Flatbread, Strawberrylicious Ice Cream Sundae, Beachy Keen Cocktail and a Think Pink Mocktail.
This coming weekend two of 2023’s most highly anticipated movies open on the same day, July 21: Oppenheimer from Director Chris Nolan (Dark Knight, Interstellar, Inception) and Barbie from Director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women). Like other exhibitors around the globe, Consolidated Theatres has set up their showtime schedules to allow for cinephiles to catch both blockbuster movies back-to-back in a rare Double Feature now dubbed, Barbenheimer.
Any cinephile who buys both tickets to Barbenheimer will get a FREE Popcorn (with FREE refills) to enjoy during this Double Feature event of the summer. This special promotion will be offered at all Consolidated Theatres locations on Oahu.