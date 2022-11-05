 Skip to main content
Ballot counters in Hawaii already hard at work for the General Election

  • Updated
  • 0
ballots

As of Nov. 5, 267,000 votes were already cast in Hawaii for the 2022 General Election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Nov. 5, 267,000 votes were already cast in Hawaii for the 2022 General Election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots.

As the ballot count goes up in Hawaii, so does the pressure. Hawaii's Elections Chief Officer says there have been threats toward his election workers. But so far, there have been no new security measures.

The General Election is now six days away -- and millions of voters across the country have already cast their ballots. Visit kitv.com/elections for everything you need to know as a voter in Hawaii -- and tune in on Nov. 8 for live coverage.

