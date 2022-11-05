Ballot counters already hard at work for the General Election

HONOLULU (KITV)- As of Saturday, 267,000 votes were already cast for this year's general election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots. As the ballot count goes up in Hawaii, so does the pressure. Hawaii's Elections Chief Officer says there have been threats toward his election workers. But so far, there have been no new security measures.
“It's a matter of being vigilant, making sure we are aware of our situations and surroundings. There's nothing you can really do if someone threatens you other than be aware of everything,” said Hawaii Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago.
He says there's been no problems concerning the voting process right now. They're right on schedule. 52 elections workers were at the Hawaii Capitol Building on Saturday making sure the ballot count was done accurately.
“We would like to show our younger generations that voting is a privilege and a right. We would like for all of them to vote. We have to set a good example, and be a role model,” said volunteer election worker and ballot counter Greta Morioka. “We feel it's our right and our privilege to be able to help our state,” said volunteer election worker and ballot counter Laura Nakasone.
Morioka and Nakasone work side by side in the counting room. After signatures are checked at the local level, the ballots come to the counting room at the state capitol to make sure none are missing.
“We enjoy working together and we feel we are doing something for our country,” said Nakasone as Morioka nodded nearby.
Downstairs at the Capitol, the volunteers enter the ballots into the machines. Paperwork is locked in cages before and after each stage of the process.
“Access to this room is limited. The software is proprietary, so it's not connected to the internet. Everything is enclosed in this building, so there's no outside access or access remotely,” said Nago.
Two shifts of the election workers have been organized. But things have gone so smoothly processing the mail-in ballots, the second group has barely been utilized. Election Day however, has yet to come.
