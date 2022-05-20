Bail Reform Bill author asks Governor to veto measure

HONOLULU (KITV4) In an unexpected reversal, the State Representative who authored a Bail Reform Bill has sent a letter to Governor David Ige, asking him to Veto the measure.
Critics say the bill eliminates a judge's discretion to set bail, while mandating a no-bail release for people charged with a range of nonviolent offenses.
KITV4 spoke with Representative Scot Matayoshi about why he is asking the Governor to veto the bill.
Members of the public have spoken and her hears them.
Representative Matayoshi says the bill would help to reduce dangerous overcrowding by releasing those behind bars awaiting trial and charged with non-violent crimes.
He says, during public hearings on the bill, more than 200 people came out in support of the measure and just 15 testified against the Bail Reform Bill.
"After the bills passage, we heard the public and there was a public outcry about the bill possibly being too broad. I heard public outcry and acted accordingly. I do think government needs to be responsive to people. I just hope they can come to testify during process rather than after the bill left us."
Representative Matayoshi says he wants to continue discussions with Shopo, police, prosecutors, and others in the community to craft a better bill, make it inclusive instead of exclusive. He encourages the public and other community groups to get involved earlier with legislative process before a bill hits the Governor’s desk.
"We don't need someone to second guess and give in to mass hysteria," says Sandy Ma of Common Cause. "We need leadership. We need someone to take ownership of this bill and its disappointing actually. That representative Matayoshi who introduced this bill who worked on this bill with constituents, is now walking away from it.
Kos Leverenz, of the Hawai'i Health & Harm Reduction Center, "I'm very disappointed that the County Mayors are united in opposition to this bill, on the basis that it doesn't pose a serious threat to public safety. They know it, the prosecutors know it. But they see an opportunity to gin up public fear. And rally around the further dehumanization and criminalization of the poor."
Governor David Ige's office says that he can not say much about the bill because it is undergoing legal, policy and departmental review.
June 27th is the Governor's intent-to-veto day, when he informs the Legislature what bills he is looking at vetoing. All bills not on the list will become law, with or without the governor's signature.
