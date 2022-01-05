Bail hearing set for 2 accused of killing Waipahu woman in Las Vegas

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF
NIIHAU KAUAI AND OAHU...

.A moderate, long period north and a large, long period northwest
swell will combine to produce high surf along the north and west
facing shores of Niihau and Kauai by this afternoon and along
Oahu's north and west facing shores by this evening.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf peaking between 15 to 20 feet along the north facing
shores of Niihau and Kauai. 14 to 18 foot peak surf along the
north facing shores of Oahu. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along
the west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai and ranging 10 to 14
feet along the west facing shores of Oahu.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves,
shore break along with strong longshore and rip currents making
swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Bail hearing set for 2 accused of killing Waipahu woman in Las Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
Fashion Show Mall
TruVuAdmin

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge said Tuesday she’ll decide next week whether to grant bail to two men facing felony murder charges in the shooting deaths of two people during what police said were a series of New Year’s Eve robberies.

Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18, are charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the fatal shooting of a Hawaii woman during a purse-snatching in a shopping mall parking garage and the killing of a man in his 50s in a hotel-casino parking area.

Jessani Carter

This undated photo provided by the Clark County Detention Center shows Jesani Carter, 20, following his arrest, Dec. 31, 2021. A Las Vegas judge said Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 she’ll decide next week whether to grant bail to Carter, one of two men facing felony murder charges in the shooting deaths of two people during what police said were a series of New Year's Eve robberies. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
Jordan Ruby

This undated photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Jordan Ruby, 18, following his arrest, Dec. 31, 2021. A Las Vegas judge said Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 she’ll decide next week whether to grant bail to Ruby, one of two men facing felony murder charges in the shooting deaths of two people during what police said were a series of New Year's Eve robberies. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia’s decision to schedule a bail hearing Jan. 10 gives prosecutors time to upgrade those charges, which could lead to the death penalty.

Carter’s attorney, Kristina Wildeveld, declined to comment after his brief court appearance. Edward Kane, a deputy public defender representing Ruby, did not immediately respond to messages. Carter and Ruby are being held at the Clark County Detention Center pending their court appearance next week.

The Clark County coroner said Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, of Waipahu, Hawaii, died Friday at University Medical Center in Las Vegas of a gunshot to the neck after an attack at the Fashion Show mall. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Yamaguchi and her husband were visiting Las Vegas for the Christmas and New Year holidays when she was fatally wounded by a single gunshot fired while her husband struggled with her assailant in the Fashion Show parking area, according to a police report.

About five hours later, a man was shot and killed in the Palace Station hotel-casino parking area. He has not been publicly identified.

Police said a witness identified Ruby as the shooter in Yamaguchi’s death. Police said Ruby had injuries consistent with being hit with a car door by Yamaguchi’s husband as he got into a vehicle driven by another man.

A witness identified Carter as the getaway driver, police said.

Police have said the two men are also believed to be responsible for at least one other shooting during an attempted robbery of a casino employee in the Sahara Las Vegas parking garage. That man was not hit by gunfire.

Carter, in a jail interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, said he was wrongly arrested. He said he was from California, but his hometown was not specified. Ruby declined an interview request, the newspaper said.

Carter noted that he was arrested without incident after he parked a vehicle and went into Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

“How stupid do you think anyone would be — me — to rob someone, three people robbed, killed, then walk the casino like a regular person?” he told the Review-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you