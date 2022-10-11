Badly decomposed body discovered in Mountain View; foul play suspected

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating a discovery of a badly decomposed body in Mountain View.
Just after 1:30 p.m. on the Tuesday, October 11, Puna officers visited a residence on Lehua Street, after a caller reported doing a welfare check on an acquaintance and reported a foul odor coming from inside.
Responding officers located the decomposing body on the floor of the residence.
The victim was taken to Hilo Medical Center. Time of death was pronounced at 6:25 p.m.
Detectives suspect foul play may have be a factor in the man's death. An autopsy is schedule for later in the week.
The identity of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov. People can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
