Bacteria in the Ala Wai canal could triple in coming decades, researchers find

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Research teams at the University of Hawaii Manoa estimate that a flesh-eating bacteria in the Ala Wai Canal is likely to increase two or three-fold in the coming decades.
By combining climate change projections of rainfall and air temperature with computer models of bacteria dynamics, researchers found that the average rate of the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus in the canal may increase twice or three times from current levels by the end of the century. By assessing rainfall, water temperature, dissolved nutrients and organic matter the team can forecast potential spikes in levels of the bacteria.
Luckily, infections of the flesh-eating bacteria are rare.
V. vulnificus abundance was higher when temperatures were warmer, and climate change is predicted to increase water temperature in the Ala Wai Canal. The bacteria has been relatively understudied in tropical ecosystems.
The research team collaborated with the UH Strategic Monitoring and Resilience Training in the Ala Wai Watershed (SMART Ala Wai Program) where at least 20 undergraduate students and six graduate students from the UH Manoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) participated in sample collection from the canal and processing at the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE).
“What is really exciting about our research findings is the ability to use real-time and forecast data from the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System—which includes water temperature, salinity, currents and dissolved organic matter—to predict V. vulnificus abundance in the canal and harbor now, and three days into the future,” said lead author Jessica Bullington, who was pursuing her master’s degree in the SOEST Department of Oceanography at the time of the work. “The next steps are to make these predictions accessible and communicate the risk of infection, both for short-term use and adaptation to the impacts of climate change.”
Water quality monitoring that involves collecting samples and analyzing them in a laboratory is expensive and often limited to select locations. Fortunately, there are oceanographic sensors that continuously monitor water quality at the mouth of the Ala Wai Canal.
“Ultimately, we wanted to generate something that would be useful for people,” said Bullington. “This project is a great example of one of the many ways in which our departmental expertise can be of service for our local community and coastal management.”