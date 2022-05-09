 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baby sloth born at Honolulu Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – One mom had an extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. 

Harriet, a 9-year-old Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, gave birth to her sixth baby on May 5 at the Honolulu Zoo.

Since it will take several months before the gender of the sloth can be determined, the baby sloth has not been named yet.

Harriet has given birth to four females, Opihi (7 years old), Akala (5 years old), Tommi (4 years old) and Lolohi (3 years old). Her first male sloth, Pono, was born March 7, 2021. Their dad, Quando, is 19 years old.

Honolulu Zoo launches new interactive HZapp

Tommi, ‘Ākala and Lolohi were sent to other zoos. ‘Ākala lives at Pana‘ewa Zoo in Hilo, and has two little sloths of her own. ‘Opihi and Pono share an exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo with the two golden lion tamarins, near the front of the zoo.

The Honolulu Zoo participates in several of the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Species Survival Programs, which includes the two-toed sloth. Harriet and Quando are considered a genetically valuable pair for the program.

Two-toed sloths are nocturnal, sleeping 16 to 18 hours per day. Their diet consists primarily leaves and fruit. Baby sloths will with their mom for nine to 12 months, according to the zoo.

The lifespan of sloths in the wild is 15 to 20 years, but they can live much longer in captivity.

While they are usually caught sleeping, the Honolulu Zoo features a live stream of the sloth exhibit, Cam 1 and Cam 2

Honolulu Zoo elephants 'Mari' and 'Vaigai' pick winner of Super Bowl LVI

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK