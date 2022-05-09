Baby sloth born at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KITV4) – One mom had an extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Harriet, a 9-year-old Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, gave birth to her sixth baby on May 5 at the Honolulu Zoo.
Since it will take several months before the gender of the sloth can be determined, the baby sloth has not been named yet.
Harriet has given birth to four females, Opihi (7 years old), Akala (5 years old), Tommi (4 years old) and Lolohi (3 years old). Her first male sloth, Pono, was born March 7, 2021. Their dad, Quando, is 19 years old.
Tommi, ‘Ākala and Lolohi were sent to other zoos. ‘Ākala lives at Pana‘ewa Zoo in Hilo, and has two little sloths of her own. ‘Opihi and Pono share an exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo with the two golden lion tamarins, near the front of the zoo.
The Honolulu Zoo participates in several of the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Species Survival Programs, which includes the two-toed sloth. Harriet and Quando are considered a genetically valuable pair for the program.
Two-toed sloths are nocturnal, sleeping 16 to 18 hours per day. Their diet consists primarily leaves and fruit. Baby sloths will with their mom for nine to 12 months, according to the zoo.
The lifespan of sloths in the wild is 15 to 20 years, but they can live much longer in captivity.
While they are usually caught sleeping, the Honolulu Zoo features a live stream of the sloth exhibit, Cam 1 and Cam 2.