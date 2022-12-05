Award-winning UH Manoa theatre program is honored in new art exhibit

A new exhibit, Hana Keaka: The Art of Hawaiian Theatre at UH Mānoa, has opened at the East-West Center (EWC) Arts Program. The free exhibit in the EWC Gallery will be open to the public through January 8, 2023 on weekdays, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, noon–4 p.m.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new exhibit highlighting the revitalization of Native Hawaiian culture, customs, traditions, and language in theatre and dance programs at UH Manoa has opened in Honolulu.
The exhibit, titled Hana Keaka: The Art of Theatre of UH Manoa, showcases Hawaiian language and culture in the realm of theatre, and the origins, development and practices in hana keaka, or plays performed in the Hawaiian language.
Performance forms in hana keaka include ha‘i mo‘olelo (storytelling), mele (song), oli (chant), pule (incantations) and hula.
The exhibit will feature costumes, instruments, puppets, props and production photographs of the UH at Manoa's Hawaiian Theater Program, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Hosted by the East-West Center Arts Program, the free exhibit will be open to the public now through January 8, 2023.
“I think that this is an amazing opportunity for us to showcase the work and the growth of the Hawaiian theatre program, and then being able to have open access for anyone in the public to come through and learn that story and also learn the history of the practice of hana keaka,” said Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker, associate professor and founder of the UH Mānoa Hawaiian Theatre Program.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.