Average price for gas in Hawai'i nears all-time record

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The highest average price for a gallon of gasoline in Hawai'i was $4.62 in 2012 after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Today, the average is $4.60, according to AAA Hawai'i.
Due to tensions in Ukraine, oil currently costs more than $100 a barrel, jacking up gas prices.
"The gas prices are ridiculous. I live in Kalihi but work in Kapolei and sometimes I fill up on the west side and right now, on the west side it's like almost six bucks," Fassion Page said while filling her tank up at the Costco gas station in Iwilei.
"I live in low income housing and so it's just, you got to pick and choose, 'do I wanna buy gas or do I wanna buy groceries this week?'"
University of Hawai'i economist Carl Bonham pointed out the typical household in Hawai'i spends about 3% of its budget on gas.
"So it's not a huge piece of the typical person's household, but if you're on the lower end of the income distribution, you're paying a bigger share of your spending on motor fuel," Bonham explained.
The spike in oil costs, Bonham added, will also gradually drive up electricity rates.
State lawmakers are considering resolutions which address electric costs for moderate to low income families, and others pushing to accelerate the state's transition to renewable energy.
"Partly because we care about climate change, but also because we need to reduce our reliance on imports," State Rep. Nicole Lowen said. "It's just a case in point for how when we rely so heavily on imported oil, we're at the mercy of these global forces that are beyond our control."
To save on fuel, AAA Hawai'i suggests servicing your car regularly, avoiding jackrabbit starts and hard accelerations, and using the air conditioning less often.