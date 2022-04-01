 Skip to main content
Autism Awareness Month kicks off in April; Ala Moana park hosts a walk and resource fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Autism awareness month
Mika Miyashima

April is Autism Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Autism affects 1 in 44 children in the U.S.

Hawaii Autism advocates say the pandemic, particularly mask wearing, has brought on certain challenges for students with autism.

“If you are teaching language to a child, especially a young child, they’re going to rely on the facial cues, the way that your mouth moves, in order to imitate those same movements. Body language as well,” says Amy Wiech, CEO and Executive Director, of the Autism Behavior Consulting Group Hawaii.

With masks, Wiech says it’s harder for those with autism to “learn to improve [their] articulation.”

The signs of Autism include repetitive behavior and challenges with social communication and interaction.

To help spread awareness, Ala Moana Beach Park's Magic Island will host a walk and resource fair Saturday, April 2. Registration begins 7am; the walk starts at 8am. The fair will include live entertainment and games. 

