Autism Awareness Month kicks off in April; Ala Moana park hosts a walk and resource fair

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots Kaiwi Channel, 15
to 25 knots elsewhere, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
April is Autism Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Autism affects 1 in 44 children in the U.S.
Hawaii Autism advocates say the pandemic, particularly mask wearing, has brought on certain challenges for students with autism.
“If you are teaching language to a child, especially a young child, they’re going to rely on the facial cues, the way that your mouth moves, in order to imitate those same movements. Body language as well,” says Amy Wiech, CEO and Executive Director, of the Autism Behavior Consulting Group Hawaii.
With masks, Wiech says it’s harder for those with autism to “learn to improve [their] articulation.”
The signs of Autism include repetitive behavior and challenges with social communication and interaction.
To help spread awareness, Ala Moana Beach Park's Magic Island will host a walk and resource fair Saturday, April 2. Registration begins 7am; the walk starts at 8am. The fair will include live entertainment and games.