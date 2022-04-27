Authorities warn against potential gas thefts as prices continue to climb

As crude oil prices continue to shatter records, thieves across the country are targeting people's cars and stealing gas.
Local authorities warn the growing trend could soon take hold in Hawai'i.
The last time gas prices soared as much was in 2012 after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which is also when local police noticed more thieves siphoning gas form other people's cars.
"I remember a particular case in the Waikiki area where someone had targeted some tour vans and tried to drill in to the gas tank and ended up setting himself on fire by accident, my understanding is that suspect had severely burned himself," Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers said.
To deter crooks from preying on your car, Kim suggests installing a locking gas cap.
Many new cars already have safety valves to prevent gas from spilling out in the event of a rollover crash.
The device, AAA Hawai'i spokesperson Doug Shupe explained, "also makes it difficult, nearly impossible to siphon gasoline out of the gas tank. So that's why thieves are actually resorting to drilling into gas tanks and letting the fuel drip out that way."
Replacing a drilled-in tank costs around $1,000. AAA Hawai'i also recommends parking your car in your garage, or in well-lit areas with high foot traffic.
Meanwhile, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Hawai'i stands at $5.25, up a penny from last week.
Experts are unsure how much gas will cost in the near future, as Russia cuts oil supply in the global market and China, the largest oil consumer in the world, enforces lockdowns over COVID cases.
"We've got competing pressures on the prices of oil right now and that's why we're seeing those prices remain fairly steady," Shupe added.
Kim reminded the public to report thefts of gasoline to the police. Siphoning gas is a misdemeanor that could land thieves up to a year in prison with a maximum fine of $2,000.