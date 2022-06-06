 Skip to main content
Authorities still searching for fourth suspect in multi-island drug trafficking, illegal gaming ring

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After two years of investigating a multi-island drug trafficking and illegal game room scheme, authorities indicted four men in connection with the operation. 

The suspects include: 

  • Mali'u Tauheluhelu
  • Ma'afu Pani
  • Touanga Ni'u
  • Desmond Morris

All of the suspects face multiple charges. Some carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life behind bars. 

Three of the men have been arrested, but Morris remains at large, authorities reported during a press conference Monday. 

More than 50 law enforcement personnel with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Maui Police Department made the arrests and seized $68,000, at least 15 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine, and 20 gambling machines.

"They (authorities) were investigating a difficult, highly secretive organization that used burner phones that they regularly dropped and avoided TSA screening by flying an airline that does not do screening," said Kenneth Sorenson, the chief of the Criminal Division for the U.S. Attorney's office Hawaii division.

The ring operated under the guise of what appeared to be legitimate businesses, including Staxx Sports Bar in Waianae, two locations in Kakaako, and snack shops in Lahaina and Wailuku.

Law enforcement also confiscated seven guns, two of which were untraceable ghost weapons.

"In addition to the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, they used violent acts and intimidation with stolen fire arms," FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said. 

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact police and the FBI at 808-566-4300 OR submit a tip here.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

