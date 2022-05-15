 Skip to main content
Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church

  • Updated
  • 0
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says on Twitter that the shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods.

The department says one person has been detained and a weapon has been recovered. No further details are immediately available.

